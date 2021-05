A Vermont was killed Wednesday afternoon when his truck struck a tree off Interstate 95 in Sidney.

Jack A Davis, 60, of Sheffield, Vermont, was driving a 2020 black Dodge Ram hauling a trailer north on the interstate about 2 p.m. when he drove off the road and struck a tree, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Davis, who was alone in the truck, died at the scene, Moss said Wednesday night.

The crash remains under investigation.