Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in high 50s to mid-60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state and a chance for late rain showers or thunderstorms in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died as health officials on Wednesday reported another 302 coronavirus cases across the state. The statewide death toll now stands at 798. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The Twin Bridges Regional Jail will now offer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates and staff. That comes as a COVID-19 outbreak at the Wiscasset facility has infected nearly 41 people. That includes 35 inmates and six jail staff.
High COVID-19 vaccination rates aren’t tamping down hospitalizations in Maine
Younger people coming into Maine hospitals who are much sicker than older patients and staying in hospitals longer.
Maine police chief created a false report to get out of meeting
Joshua Potvin has been barred from working in Maine law enforcement again.
UMaine taps UMass assistant Ben Barr as new men’s hockey head coach
The 39-year-old has served as the recruiting coordinator at UMass, which last month won its first NCAA men’s hockey national championship.
PLUS: Coaching peers of Ben Barr, who was introduced Wednesday as the head men’s ice hockey coach at the University of Maine, said the program will be in good hands under his guidance.
Bondholders with final say on Hampden trash plant deal are out-of-state investment firms
The Municipal Review Committee has long emphasized that the bondholders have the ultimate authority to sell the plant to Delta Thermo.
Maine’s gas supply stable amid panic-buying in Southeast US
Maine is in a good position to keep vehicle fuel flowing because its energy supply comes from Canada and Europe, not from the Colonial Pipeline that has been shut down by a cyberattack.
A historic Maine schooner built almost a century ago has returned home
In its long lifetime, the schooner sailed out of Camden as well as New York, New Jersey and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There are gaps in the schooner’s known history but it probably hasn’t been home-ported in Maine since the 1920s.
A plan for Polish onion rolls turned into a doughnut business for this midcoast baker
Strangely enough, Todd Bross’ adventures in yeast-raised doughnuts began with a plan to make a batch of Polish onion rolls.
‘Fluffy’ resembles a fancy guinea pig. We suspect maybe it’s something wild.
This pure white creature that has been scurrying around a neighborhood along the Belfast waterfront since mid-winter.
In other Maine news …
Rare calico lobster is saved from dinner menu at Virginia Red Lobster
Vermont man killed in I-95 crash north of Augusta
Woman reported missing from Casco home where human remains were found
Former UMaine women’s basketball teammates to square off in British women’s league final
UPS drivers picket at Auburn hub over long pandemic hours