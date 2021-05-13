Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in high 50s to mid-60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state and a chance for late rain showers or thunderstorms in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Wednesday reported another 302 coronavirus cases across the state. The statewide death toll now stands at 798. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The Twin Bridges Regional Jail will now offer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates and staff. That comes as a COVID-19 outbreak at the Wiscasset facility has infected nearly 41 people. That includes 35 inmates and six jail staff.

In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, a health care worker wears personal protective equipment as she speaks to a patient at a mobile testing location for COVID-19 in Auburn. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Younger people coming into Maine hospitals who are much sicker than older patients and staying in hospitals longer.

Former Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin is pictured in this 2018 file photo as he met with U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in Washington, D.C. Credit: Courtesy of the Office of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins

Joshua Potvin has been barred from working in Maine law enforcement again.

Ben Barr, the former associate head coach at the University of Massachusetts, has been hired as the head men’s ice hockey coach at the University of Maine.

The 39-year-old has served as the recruiting coordinator at UMass, which last month won its first NCAA men’s hockey national championship.

PLUS: Coaching peers of Ben Barr, who was introduced Wednesday as the head men’s ice hockey coach at the University of Maine, said the program will be in good hands under his guidance.

Waste at the Coastal Resources of Maine facility in Hampden on a conveyor belt heading toward a trommel, which separates materials by size and weight. Credit: Sam Schipani / BDN

The Municipal Review Committee has long emphasized that the bondholders have the ultimate authority to sell the plant to Delta Thermo.

A handwritten sign is posted on a gas pump, showing that the service station is out of all grades of fuel Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Maine is in a good position to keep vehicle fuel flowing because its energy supply comes from Canada and Europe, not from the Colonial Pipeline that has been shut down by a cyberattack.

Heart’s Desire, a 96-year-old, Maine-built schooner makes way under sail in an undated photo. The historic, wooden boat was brought home to Maine this month by the Portland Schooner Co.

In its long lifetime, the schooner sailed out of Camden as well as New York, New Jersey and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There are gaps in the schooner’s known history but it probably hasn’t been home-ported in Maine since the 1920s.

Todd Bross hopes to open Ruckus Donuts in downtown Rockland this summer.

Strangely enough, Todd Bross’ adventures in yeast-raised doughnuts began with a plan to make a batch of Polish onion rolls.

“Fluffy” is the name given to this pure white creature that has been scurrying around a neighborhood along the Belfast waterfront since mid-winter. Credit: Courtesy of Richard Koralek

This pure white creature that has been scurrying around a neighborhood along the Belfast waterfront since mid-winter.

