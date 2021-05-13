The Rotary Club of Bangor, Bangor Area Breakfast Rotary Club and Rotary Club of Old Town are committed to raising awareness and funds to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.

These three Rotary Clubs have a goal of raising $16,638 (which represents one mile of quarters) to help fund the efforts to end Polio world-wide with the Rotary Quarter Mile fundraiser.

You can give now to help Rotary eradicate polio. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match what we contribute 2:1.





Make checks to Rotary Club of Old Town Mail to Keri Denis 33 Clark Road Orrington Maine 04474. Please write “Polio” in the memo line.

The Rotary Quarter Mile will take place Saturday, May 22 at the Riverfront Park in Old Town.

One mile of quarters = 66,555 quarters = $16,638.75 = $49,916.25 (two to one match by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) = vaccination of 83,193 children.

When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio across 125 countries every year. We’ve made great progress against the disease since then. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. We remain committed to the end!

With polio nearly eradicated, Rotary and its partners must sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk. Rotary has committed to raising US$50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million. Since 1985, Rotary has contributed more than $2.1 billion to ending polio.



Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change in communities around the globe. For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to improve lives through service. From promoting literacy and peace to providing clean water and improving health care, Rotary members are always working to better the world. Visit endpolio.org to learn more about Rotary and the fight to eradicate polio.