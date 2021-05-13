Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center celebrates its’ thoughtful, caring, and talented employees. During National Hospital Week, in a ceremony on May 13, the Medical Center recognized recipients of 12 awards, including seven Caring Spirit Awards, two Sunshine Awards and three Daisy Awards.

Congratulations to these employees who received Caring Spirit Awards honoring their commitment to patients, families, visitors, and coworkers while demonstrating caring behaviors:

• Denisa Brozman, MD, PhD, Hospitalist, received the Overall Caring Spirit Award

• Lindsey Bradley, RN, Emergency Department, received the Seeing the Individual Caring Spirit Award

• Joe Harkins, PA-C, Gastroenterology, received the Making Access Easy Caring Spirit Award

• Darleen McLaughlin-McGarrigle, RN, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, received the Guiding the Way Caring Spirit Award

• Zachary Schmidt, CNA, Merritt 3, received the Rookie Caring Spirit Award

• Brad Waddell, MD, FACS, Chief of Surgery, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Surgeon, Northern Light Surgical Specialists, received the Raising Quality Caring Spirit Award

• The Team Caring Spirit Award was given to the Medical Center’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Team:

• Marybeth Boudreau, PharmD, DCPS, BCCCP, Director of Pharmacy Residency and Interim Clinical Manager

• Robert Cattan, RPh, NCTTP, Clinical Pharmacist

• Lorrell Clements, Administrative Assistant II, Inpatient Pharmacy

• Stacey Coventry, Director, Volunteer Services

• Whitney Jandreau, PharmD, BCPS, Clinical Pharmacist Specialist

• Jordan Lorenz, Intern, Volunteer Services

• Mark Severance, CHFM, MBA, Director, Facilities

• Katelyn Stoddard, Volunteer Coordinator, Volunteer Services





Also featured on the wall are Daisy Award recipients, honoring outstanding registered nurses and Sunshine Award recipients, recognizing remarkable certified nursing assistants. Congratulations to:

• Ng Christopher, BSN, RN, Acute Rehab

• Chris Gerry, RN, Cardiac Care Unit

• Rena Schaefer, RN, Labor and Delivery

• Kathleen Stewart, CNA, ICU and Pediatric ICU

• Robin Woodard, CNA, OB/Gyn.