Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School is proud to announce receipt of a major gift in support of an annual Young Stars of Maine Prize in honor of beloved musician, composer, raconteur and educator, Glenn Jenks. The $1,000 prize is funded by ticket sales to the annual Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue, a concert presentation whose mission is to honor Jenks’s life and legacy by “promoting music through performance, education and scholarships to aspiring musicians”, according to their mission statement.

The Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue began presenting concerts in 2019 where each performer spotlights works by Jenks, along with music from the ragtime era of 1890 through 1920, described the show’s producer and a devoted friend of Jenks, Aaron Robinson.

Bay Chamber’s Young Stars of Maine Prize program has been recognizing aspiring young Maine musicians throughout its 60-year history. The Jenks Prize allows the program to accept applications from a broader range of musical genres including submissions of original compositions. Executive Director, Monica Kelly, stated “We are so grateful to Aaron and his team for this opportunity to honor a longtime friend, performer, teacher and mentor, Glenn Jenks. His legacy will live on through the young musicians who are awarded this prize.”





This year’s Young Stars of Maine Prizewinners Concert will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 and be livestreamed from the Rockport Opera House on the Bay Chamber’s YouTube Channel. The concert is offered for free – for more information visit baychamber.org or call 207-236-2823.

Based in Rockport, Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School is a 501 (c)(3) registered nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people in our community through high-quality concert programs, music education and community engagement. Bay Chamber acknowledges the importance of all musical languages and encourages people of all ages and abilities to explore them both in concerts and in the classroom.