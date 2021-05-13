AUBURN — Auburn Savings Bank proudly announces the addition of Cara Hingey to the position of vice president and loan officer. Hingey will join the loan department of the community bank, helping customers navigate the process of mortgage and consumer lending.

“With the real estate market as active as it is, Cara’s presence is highly beneficial for us at Auburn Savings, allowing us to provide our customers and the community with lending options and guidance by an experienced professional,” said Auburn Savings Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Martha Adams. “We’re so happy to welcome Cara to our team.”

Hingey graduated with an associate degree in business from Central Maine Community College in Auburn. She’s currently enrolled at St. Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish working toward completing a bachelor’s degree in business administration.





The newest member of the Auburn Savings team, Hingey is driven by helping families get into their dream home.Auburn Savings is a full-service bank with a heart.

Auburn Savings has invested in the community of Lewiston-Auburn since 1887 and continues to work hard to provide convenient financial services for individuals, families, businesses, and the Lewiston-Auburn community. The bank has two branch locations, one on Court Street in Auburn, and another on Sabattus Street in Lewiston. For more go to auburnsavings.com.