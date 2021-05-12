Senior right-hander Anthony Chiappone yielded one run on four hits over 6 1/3 innings and got two outs of relief help from Maddox Torrey as the Brewer Witches edged Bangor 2-1 in a Class A North baseball matchup at Mansfield Stadium on Wednesday night.

The win was the third in the last five games for Brewer (3-6) since an 0-4 start that included a season-opening 3-1 loss to Bangor on April 20.

Bangor, which entered the contest ranked third in Class A North, fell to 5-4.





The two rivals will meet for the third time this spring on June 2 to close out the regular season.

Chiappone struck out 11, walked two and hit a batter during a 112-pitch performance. Torrey retired the only two batters he faced to record the save for coach Dana Corey’s club, which outlasted a Bangor team that got a complete-game pitching effort from senior right-hander Garrett Courtney.

Courtney also threw 112 pitches while yielding eight hits, two walks and one hit batter.

Bangor scratched out the game’s first run in the bottom of the second inning. Cleanup batter Max Clark was hit by a 3-2 pitch to open the frame, then stole second base and went to third on an infield hit to second base by Colton Trisch. He scored on Ryan Howard’s shallow sacrifice fly down the right-field line.

Brewer countered in the top of the third with two runs on four hits. The big blow was Logan Levensalor’s two-out, two-run single.

Kyle Goodrich beat out an infield hit toward second base to start the inning, then Grady Vanidestine singled to left-center with one out and Rowan Valley grounded a single to left to load the bases with two outs.

Levensalor then drilled the first pitch he saw to center field to drive home Goodrich and Vanidestine to give Brewer a 2-1 lead.

Bangor threatened in the bottom of the fifth after Ryan Howard drew a leadoff walk and Gavin Young reached on an infield throwing error to put runners on first and second with nobody out.

But Chiappone escaped, striking out Yates and getting Ben Caron to hit a fielder’s choice comebacker that produced a forceout of pinch-runner A.J. Lazano at second base. Levensalor threw out Caron on an attempted steal of second base to end the inning.

Bangor put two runners aboard in the sixth on a leadoff walk to Braydon Caron and Clark’s one-out single to center, but Chiappone struck out the next batter and got Trisch to fly out to center to frustrate the Rams’ offense again.

Howard, the Bangor catcher, hustled out a leadoff double to the gap in right-center field to open the seventh. Chiappone struck out Gavin Young for the first out, but had to leave the mound after reaching the 110-pitch limit.

Torrey came on in relief and got pinch-hitter Anthony Sardina to line out to right and Ben Caron to line out to third base to pick up his first career save.