Deb Haaland, secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, will give the keynote address during the College of the Atlantic’s 48th commencement ceremony on June 5.

Haaland, a member of President Joe Biden’s administration, is the first Native American to serve in a Cabinet-level position.

Eight-one students are expected to graduate in the hybrid in-person and online ceremony. The commencement will be livestreamed for family, friends and those who were not part of the college’s spring COVID-19 testing protocols, a college spokesperson said.

Haaland was formerly a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New Mexico and served on the House Committee on Natural Resources. A member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, she was one of the first two Native American women to serve in Congress, and was known as a strong critic of oil and gas drilling and a political progressive who supports the Green New Deal.