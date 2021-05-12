This story will be updated.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A former University of Farmington student has settled his lawsuit against the University of Maine System over allegations that he was the victim of a sexual assault for $45,000.

The man, who was referred to as John Doe in the lawsuit, also maintained that the university didn’t investigate the alleged assault and that he suffered emotionally and financially from being placed on an interim suspension while the school investigated him.

The former student was accused publicly by multiple women of assaulting or harassing them and, though he later was found not responsible for sexual assault by the school, was banned from campus. He was allowed to attend classes remotely in 2019, according to the university.

“This case has been settled based on the belief that the agreement reached is in the best interest of all of the parties, including the university,” Dan Demeritt, spokesperson for the University of Maine System, said Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor in September 2019, alleged that the university did not take his account seriously when he told school employees that a female student raped him in the 2017 spring semester.

It also claimed that the school’s Title IX investigations into allegations of rape and assault against him, which resulted in his being suspended, harmed his opportunity for an education and caused him to lose income from his part-time position as a lifeguard at UMF’s Fitness and Recreation Center.

Lawyers for the university denied the allegations.

The settlement amount includes Doe’s legal fees.