Another two Mainers died and 238 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 797. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Bates College in Lewiston will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return for the fall semester.





Jane Ellen Norman, 12, holds vaccination cards for her and her 14-year-old brother Owen outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday. The two were vaccinated Tuesday morning, after U.S. regulators expanded use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot to those as young as 12. Credit: Angie Wang / AP

That opens shots up to around 42,000 more children attending public schools here.

Lewiston’s handling of the circumstances surrounding its deputy chief’s departure means the public has no way to know how the police department addressed repeated concerns about the officer’s conduct. Credit: Photo illustration by Lindsay Putnam / BDN

A federal drug intelligence officer who works within a controversial arm of the Maine State Police resigned in 2014 from the Lewiston Police Department after two women separately accused him of harassment and intimidation, according to written complaints and public records.

Liberty Graphics, a T-shirt company based in the village of Liberty, is known for its vividly-colored designs. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Tom Opper founded Liberty Graphics in the 1970s. This month, he finalized the sale of the company to his employees.

Penobscot Valley High School baseball coach Ryan Lincoln. Credit: Courtesy of Betsy Lee

And it won’t stop when the high school baseball season ends, although the distances may not be quite as extreme.

Associate head coach Ben Guite (second from right) poses with (from left) University of Maine men’s hockey head coach Red Gendron, goaltender Jeremy Swayman (seated), Alfie Michaud and Sean Michael Walsh (right) in 2020. Guite, who has served interim head coach, will not hold that position permanently.

UMaine’s replacement for the late Red Gendron is expected to be announced at 11 a.m. today.

Sen. Louis Luchini, D-Ellsworth, is pictured at the Maine State House on May 21, 2015. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

While it would sever direct links between corporate money in politics and lawmakers, it may simply reshuffle how money enters races.

A line of people wait to enter Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center in April. The center is one of several past revenue-generators that have taken a backseat during the pandemic — it was eventually converted into a mass vaccination site by Northern Light Health. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The $20.5 million in stimulus funds will be a vital lifeline for the city as it faces an uncertain economic future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Opio Credit: Courtesy of Mark Opio

A Black man who came to Maine from South Sudan as a refugee when he was 16 on Tuesday sued Whole Foods alleging the company discriminated against him when it refused to interview him for a supervisory position at the Portland store.

Bangor Daily News political editor Michael Shepherd (at left) asks Portland mayoral candidates during a televised debate on Oct. 27, 2015, in Portland. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

