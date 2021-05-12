Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s from north to south, with a chance for scattered showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another two Mainers died and 238 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 797. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Bates College in Lewiston will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return for the fall semester.
Maine races to vaccinate kids 12 and older before school breaks for summer
That opens shots up to around 42,000 more children attending public schools here.
PLUS: Where kids aged 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine
Former cop accused twice of intimidation now works at Maine’s controversial intelligence center
A federal drug intelligence officer who works within a controversial arm of the Maine State Police resigned in 2014 from the Lewiston Police Department after two women separately accused him of harassment and intimidation, according to written complaints and public records.
Employees purchase iconic Maine T-shirt company
Tom Opper founded Liberty Graphics in the 1970s. This month, he finalized the sale of the company to his employees.
This high school baseball coach drives 228 miles every day to work
And it won’t stop when the high school baseball season ends, although the distances may not be quite as extreme.
Interim UMaine men’s hockey coach not chosen for permanent position
UMaine’s replacement for the late Red Gendron is expected to be announced at 11 a.m. today.
Maine money-in-politics overhaul targets direct donations from businesses
While it would sever direct links between corporate money in politics and lawmakers, it may simply reshuffle how money enters races.
Bangor to get more than $20M in additional COVID relief funds
The $20.5 million in stimulus funds will be a vital lifeline for the city as it faces an uncertain economic future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Refugee from South Sudan sues Whole Foods for racial discrimination
A Black man who came to Maine from South Sudan as a refugee when he was 16 on Tuesday sued Whole Foods alleging the company discriminated against him when it refused to interview him for a supervisory position at the Portland store.
Join ‘Pocket Politics,’ our new texting service for Maine politics watchers
For $3.99 a month, this special group of readers will get a heads-up on our biggest political stories before they hit either our website or those of our competitors, plus mobile access to our best political content.
In other Maine news …
Cause of fire, explosion at Bangor apartment complex still being investigated
Tractor-trailer carrying explosives crashes in Sabattus
Tenant pleads not guilty to stabbing his landlords to death in Turner
State investigating anti-Israel graffiti at Bates College
Portland City Council sends school budget focused on racial equity to voters
Eddington man who threatened to kill relative and pets in standoff pleads guilty to federal gun charge