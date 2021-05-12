PORTLAND — In its plan to continue profitable growth of its workers’ compensation business along the Eastern seaboard, The MEMIC Group has named three underwriting territory managers to assume leadership roles, according to MEMIC’s Eastern Region President Jeff Funk.

Margaret Templeton of Albany, New York will lead the mid-Atlantic territory which includes the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Templeton, a graduate of the State University of New York – Oswego, joined the company in 2014 and has earned the industry certification of Workers’ Compensation Professional.

James Keck of Wilmington, Massachusetts will lead the Northeast territory including the states of New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York. Keck joined MEMIC in 2016 and has more than 22 years in the insurance industry. He has earned industry designations of Associate in Commercial Underwriting, Certified Insurance Counselor and Certified Workers’ Compensation Professional. He is a graduate of Bentley University.





Roger Comer of Fort Myers, Florida will lead the Southeast territory in the states of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina. Comer joined MEMIC in 2014 and has more than 30 years experience in the insurance business. He has earned industry designations of Accredited Adviser in Insurance, Associate in Claims, Certified School Risk Manager, Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist, Certified Insurance Service Representative, and Certified Workers’ Compensation Professional.

The MEMIC Group works exclusively through independent agents and brokers to provide coverage, expert safety training services and compassionate injury management for small, medium and large employers.

“The key to our past and future is our relationships with agents who bring us employers who believe protecting and strengthening their workforce is critical to success,” said Funk. “These three territory managers will be delivering that message through our underwriting team and all the agents we rely on.”