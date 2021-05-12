“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce that Tara Kelly will join Maine Preservation as the new executive director in June,” said Tobey Scott, board of trustees president.

Kelly brings more than 10 years of experience in historic preservation, nonprofit management, policy and advocacy initiatives, public and education programming and fundraising. For the past five years she has served as the vice president of policy & programs of The Municipal Art Society of New York, a 128-year-old advocacy organization that promotes historic preservation, urban planning, and public art in New York City. Previously, she was executive director of Friends of the Upper East Side Historic Districts in Manhattan. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Isles of Shoals Association, the Board of Advisors of the Historic Districts Council and as an alternate director for the East Midtown Public Realm Improvement Fund Governing Group. She also has been a member of the Island Heritage & Artifacts and Property Standards Committees of the Star Island Corporation. She holds an M.S. in historic preservation from Pratt Institute and a B.S. in linguistics from Georgetown University.

With the recent launch of our expanded programming and upcoming advocacy initiatives to spearhead, we are pleased to welcome such an accomplished individual who brings a wealth of relevant experience and energy to the organization. We look forward to introducing her at our annual meeting, to be held virtually on May 26, and then more widely over the next months as she assumes her leadership role.





Special thanks to our search committee, comprising trustees and advisory trustees, who supported the search and hiring process over many months. We are also grateful to our retiring Executive Director, Greg Paxton, for his long and very successful tenure, his passionate advocacy and incredible dedication to the mission of historic preservation in Maine and around the country.

Thank you to our donors, volunteers, and extended community of support for Maine Preservation who allow us to pursue our mission: “…to promote and preserve historic places, buildings, downtowns and neighborhoods, strengthening the cultural and economic vitality of Maine communities.”

Maine Preservation was chartered in 1972 and is the only statewide, non-profit historic preservation organization in Maine. For more information about our organization visit www.mainepreservation.org.