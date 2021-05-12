GORHAM — During the months of May and June, St. Anne Parish in Gorham is offering a helping hand, and baby bottles full of money, to support the mission of Mother Seton House in Fryeburg.

All are invited to take an empty baby bottle or bottles home from the parish, located on 299 Main Street in Gorham, and return them by June 20. All proceeds will be donated to Mother Seton House, which is a non-profit home for pregnant women in difficult circumstances. The organization offers education, counseling, and support to all women in need regardless of race or religion.

“The most important thing we provide is a loving home, a safe haven for women as they prepare to give birth and nurture their newborns, a place of comfort and learning,” said Cyndi Broyer, director of Mother Seton House. “This safe, secure environment provides women with a chance to build confidence and acquire the skills needed to break the cycle of poverty.”





Each woman at the house is given a mentor to help her set goals and work towards achieving them.

“We help moms learn about cooking, nutrition, baby care, child development, budgeting, and housekeeping,” said Broyer. “Anything moms tells us they want to learn. It’s an honor and pleasure to walk them and watch them grow and succeed.”

Those who are able to participate in the baby bottle drive can pick one up before, during, or after Masses at St. Anne (Saturdays at 5:30 p.m.; Sundays at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.) or by calling the parish office at 207-839-4857 to make arrangements to pick one up.

For more information about the Mother Seton House and its available services, call 207-935-1066 or email info@mothersetonhouse.com.