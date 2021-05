A tractor trailer carrying explosives crashed on Interstate-95 in Sabattus Tuesday afternoon.

Casey Thomas, 48, of Sundown, New Hampshire, was southbound in the passing lane when an vehicle cut him off, causing him to go into the median shoulder and hit the center guardrail near mile marker 88, police said.

Thomas drove for Maine Drilling and Blasting, and none of the explosives carried in the truck were released, police said.

Thomas was not injured in the crash.