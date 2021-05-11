If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

An Eddington man who caused an eight-hour standoff a year ago with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to a gun charge.

Amilio Samaroo, 56, who also is facing charges in state court, admitted that he possessed a firearm after being found guilty of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence in Wisconsin in 2003. He pleaded guilty Tuesday in an appearance made remotely from Somerset County Jail in Madison.





In addition to pleading guilty, Samaroo agreed to forfeit two guns and more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

A sentencing date has not been set but Samaroo is expected to be sentenced to time served and released, his attorney, Jeremy Pratt of Camden, said Tuesday.

Samaroo was arrested at about 4 a.m. April 9, 2020 following the standoff with police who responded to a domestic violence call at Samaroo’s home on Clewleyville Road. During the standoff, Samaroo allegedly threatened to kill a relative and their dogs, but the person was able to escape with the pets.

He has been in jail unable to post bail since then.

Samaroo was charged in federal court in August. In September, he was indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury on one count each of domestic violence threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence criminal threatening and creating a standoff.

Once he is sentenced on the federal charge, Samaroo is expected to plead guilty to some or all charges at the Penobscot Judicial Center. His sentence in state court is expected to be concurrent to his federal sentence.