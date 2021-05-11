Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s from north to south, with scattered showers in the north and partly sunny skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 214 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 795. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

A proposal from a group of Maine Republicans to ban mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for five years is up for consideration by a legislative committee this week. The lawmakers, led by Rep. Tracy Quint on Hodgdon, have based their proposal in part on the theory that coronavirus vaccines cause reproductive harm.





In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news conference at the State House in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

That comes immediately on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to authorize the vaccine for use for 12- to 15-year-olds. The race to vaccinate them will begin as soon a federal advisory commission releases guidelines as early as Wednesday.

The clubhouse at Aroostook Valley Country Club is shown in 2018. The golf course remains closed to American players because of Canadian policies enacted to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Courtesy of Kevin Sjoberg

The main entrance, parking lot and pro shop are on the U.S. side of the border, while the course and clubhouse are in Canada.

Gigi Georges has written a book, “Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America,” profiling five students at Narraguagus High School. Credit: Courtesy of HarperCollins

The prevailing narrative about rural America is that it’s a place of quiet desperation. But Gigi Georges thinks that narrative isn’t particularly fair.

In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, a man walks in front of a For Rent sign in a window of a residential property in San Francisco. Credit: Jeff Chiu / AP

The latest wave of the emergency rental assistance has come with some snags.

A photo posted to the Facebook page of Minot, Maine native Glen Mitchell “Mitch” Simon, 30, shows him at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. He has been charged in federal court with knowingly entering a restricted building and with violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol. Credit: Courtesy of FBI

Glen Mitchell “Mitch” Simon, 30, of Jefferson, Georgia, is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and with violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol two weeks before the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Rep. Shelley Rudnicki, R-Fairfield, is pictured on May 6, 2019. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Rep. Shelley Rudnicki, R-Fairfield, was disciplined by legislative leaders after bringing Naomi Wolf and an affiliated cameraperson into the State House on April 28 while the Legislature was in session. They later approached Gov. Janet Mills’ office suite and were told to leave by Jeremy Kennedy, the governor’s chief of staff.

In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Reps. Patrick Corey, R-Windham, left, and Jonathan Connor, R-Lewiston, sit while waiting for a swearing-in ceremony to begin at the Augusta Civic Center. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The breach revealed names, phone numbers and other private information about people receiving mental health treatment.

In this April 11, 2017, file photo, Judge Valerie Stanfill listens to the defense during the hearing on a motion to spare the life of Dakota the dog, who was pardoned by then-Gov. LePage, in Waterville District Court. Credit: Ashley L. Conti / BDN

Superior Court Justice Valerie Stanfill, 63, will be the second woman in Maine’s history to serve as chief justice if confirmed.

Versant Power has set up a live camera feed overlooking this Lamoine Osprey nest. Credit: Courtesy of Versant Power

A camera feed overlooking an osprey nest in Lamoine has gone live online for public viewing. The feed was set up by the environmental team at Versant Power, the same team that designed and built the elevated platform on which the raptors are nesting.

In other Maine news …

Firefighters fight blaze at Bangor apartment complex

Union certified as representative for Maine Med nurses

Maine AG joins bipartisan group urging Facebook to drop ‘Instagram for kids’ proposal

South Portland woman considers selling her blood plasma to cover steep property tax hike

Human remains found in Casco

Castine residents vote to pursue changing island names that use racial slurs