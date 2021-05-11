Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s from north to south, with scattered showers in the north and partly sunny skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 214 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 795. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A proposal from a group of Maine Republicans to ban mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for five years is up for consideration by a legislative committee this week. The lawmakers, led by Rep. Tracy Quint on Hodgdon, have based their proposal in part on the theory that coronavirus vaccines cause reproductive harm.
Janet Mills says Maine providers can now administer Pfizer vaccine to children as young as 12
That comes immediately on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to authorize the vaccine for use for 12- to 15-year-olds. The race to vaccinate them will begin as soon a federal advisory commission releases guidelines as early as Wednesday.
Aroostook Valley Country Club still closed to Americans under Canadian pandemic restrictions
The main entrance, parking lot and pro shop are on the U.S. side of the border, while the course and clubhouse are in Canada.
New book about Washington County challenges notion that rural life is filled with quiet desperation
The prevailing narrative about rural America is that it’s a place of quiet desperation. But Gigi Georges thinks that narrative isn’t particularly fair.
Maine renters facing 2-month backlog in rental assistance requests
The latest wave of the emergency rental assistance has come with some snags.
Maine native arrested for entering Capitol illegally during Jan. 6 siege
Glen Mitchell “Mitch” Simon, 30, of Jefferson, Georgia, is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and with violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol two weeks before the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
GOP lawmaker disciplined after taking anti-vaccine activist to Janet Mills’ office suite
Rep. Shelley Rudnicki, R-Fairfield, was disciplined by legislative leaders after bringing Naomi Wolf and an affiliated cameraperson into the State House on April 28 while the Legislature was in session. They later approached Gov. Janet Mills’ office suite and were told to leave by Jeremy Kennedy, the governor’s chief of staff.
GOP lawmaker wants probe of Maine’s disclosure of mental health patients’ private info
The breach revealed names, phone numbers and other private information about people receiving mental health treatment.
Janet Mills nominates Wayne woman to lead Maine supreme court
Superior Court Justice Valerie Stanfill, 63, will be the second woman in Maine’s history to serve as chief justice if confirmed.
You can watch osprey nest in Lamoine with this live feed
A camera feed overlooking an osprey nest in Lamoine has gone live online for public viewing. The feed was set up by the environmental team at Versant Power, the same team that designed and built the elevated platform on which the raptors are nesting.
In other Maine news …
Firefighters fight blaze at Bangor apartment complex
Union certified as representative for Maine Med nurses
Maine AG joins bipartisan group urging Facebook to drop ‘Instagram for kids’ proposal
South Portland woman considers selling her blood plasma to cover steep property tax hike
Castine residents vote to pursue changing island names that use racial slurs