PORTLAND — Masses in Spanish are now offered in seven Maine communities. In addition, the Office of Hispanic Ministry will be offering several special prayer service opportunities in the coming weeks.

Healing services in Spanish will be presented at Sacred Heart Church on 65 Mellen Street in Portland on Friday, May 21, at 6 p.m., and at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston on Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m. A celebration of the coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, May 29, at 5:30 p.m.

Here is the current list of regularly scheduled Masses in Spanish throughout Maine:





Brewer

St. Teresa Church

425 S. Main Street

Every Sunday at 8 a.m.

Cherryfield

St. Michael Church

51 Elm Street

First Sunday of Each Month at 1 p.m.

Lewiston

Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul

122 Ash Street

Every Saturday at 6 p.m.

Live-streamed at www.princeofpeace.me

Pittsfield

St. Agnes Church

238 Detroit Street

Every Friday at 12 p.m.

Portland

Sacred Heart Church

65 Mellen Street

Every Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Sanford

Holy Family Church

66 North Street

Second and Fourth Sunday of Each Month at 5 p.m.

Live-streamed at www.stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream

Waterville

Notre Dame Church

116 Silver Street

Every Sunday at 12:15 p.m.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life.

If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 347-752-3700, Rosario Starratt at 207-312-4716, or José Pérez at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.