OLD TOWN – On Tuesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Old Town Canoe and Manpower will be teaming up to host curbside interviews at their facility in Old Town. With several entry-level jobs available representatives will be available to interview and make on-the-spot job offers to qualified candidates from the safety and convenience of their vehicles.

Old Town Canoe is one of the area’s most prominent employers and recognized for their commitment to their staff and their community making them a popular and preferred employer. Anyone that is interested in finding a job and given an opportunity to build their skills is encouraged to attend this hiring event.

“The struggle to find applicants is a real pain-point for employers all across Maine (and the country),” said Angelica Laurenovics, senior recruiter for Manpower Maine, “that’s why we, as employers, need to meet job seekers where they are at and offer safe and effective ways for them to drive candidates through the doors.”





Full-time, steady work is currently available on all shifts (including weekends only) and these positions pay $15-17per hour. In addition to your hourly pay, many incentive programs are being offered that give you the ability to to pad your paycheck.

This event enables participants to have the opportunity to complete all necessary paperwork for any of these jobs, interview with a hiring manager and qualified candidates will be offered jobs on-the-spot, all without having to leave their car.

Facemasks are required to participate in this event, and they will be provided for those that do not have their own. This is just one of many precautions that are being implemented in an effort to provide a safe environment for participants.

For more information on this event call 207-942-6178 or text “OTC EVENT” to 207.560.0913.

Manpower and Old Town Canoe are both equal opportunity employers that value and promote diversity in the workforce.

With over 60 years in the state, Manpower is Maine’s leader in employment solutions including permanent, temporary and contract recruitment; employee assessment and selection; training, outplacement, and consulting. Manpower employs thousands of Maine citizens and connects hundreds of companies with the talent they need to succeed and grow, through offices in Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, Portland, Presque Isle, Rockland and Springvale. For more information visit www.ManpowerMaine.com.