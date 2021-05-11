BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Concert Association is happy to announce that on May 24 they will sponsor two outdoor educational outreach programs for students at the Blue Hill Consolidated School

Matt Consul – viola and Katherine Liccardo -violin, will present a program that is sure to excite and inspire the kids, especially after such a long hiatus without live music. Consul and Liccardo, who met at Kneisel Hall in 2014, have performed throughout the Northeast in venues ranging from living rooms to concert halls. While living in New York City they founded and codirected educational initiatives that provided workshops and performances for kids. They are committed to direct their knowledge and skills as musicians toward joyful musical encounters. Consul is a member of the Portland and Cape Symphonies and Liccardo is on the faculty at Queens College Prep Division and the co-director of Kneisel Hall’s program for Maine students. In 2018 Consul and Liccardo were married at Kneisel and now live in Portland.

The Concert Association also has plans in the works for outdoor programs at Parker Ridge featuring local artists, Heidi Powell – violin and Max Trexler – cello, in the late spring and Richard Hsu – violin and Marisa Solomon – cello will be performing at the Island Nursing Home on July 2.





While this has been a challenging time, the Blue Hill Concert Association has taken advantage of the pandemic to work on developing a more specific policy regarding Diversity, Equality and Inclusion using guide lines from other non-profits and Chamber Music America. The board is committed to bringing about these changes through selection of artists and choice of repertoire.

The commitment and mission of the Blue Hill Concert Association remains stronger than ever to bring chamber ensembles from around the world for live concerts each winter and to provide the youth in local schools an opportunity to hear and learn from these same talented musicians.