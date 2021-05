BASEBALL

Brewer 7, Nokomis 0

At Bangor

Brewer (2-6) top hitters: Grady Vanidestine had 3 singles and an RBI. Jed Gilpatrick had 2 singles and an RBI. Rowan Valley had 2 singles and 2 RBI. Kyle Goodrich and Evan Nadeau each had a single; winning pitcher: Jed Gilpatrick no-hitter, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks; Nokomis (4-4) losing pitcher: Connor Marquis 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks

Nokomis 000 000 0 — 0 0 7

Brewer 141 001 0 — 7 9 1





Marquis, Scharf(6), Chretien(6) and Davis, O. Upton(3); Gilpatrick and Levensalor

Dexter 9, Piscataquis 3 (8 inns.)

At Guilford

Dexter top hitters: Brett Kusnierz 3 singles, RBI; Will Kusnierz 2 singles, RBI; Kayden Kimball 2 singles, 3 RBI; Parker Ponte 2 singles; Payson Reinhardt single; winning pitcher: Parker Ponte; PCHS top hitters: Isaiah Conary- 2 singles, Connor Chase 2 singles, RBI; Scott Chadbourne single RBI, Matt Robinson single; losing pitcher: Matt Chadbourne

SOFTBALL

Brewer 4, Nokomis 2

At Brewer

Brewer (1-5) top hitters: Jaiden Williams double, RBI; Sarah Kiley double, RBI; winning pitcher: Morgan Downs 7 innings, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks; Nokomis (4-2) top hitters: Mandi King 2 singles, Sydney King 2 singles; losing pitcher: Mia Coots 6 innings, 7 strikeouts

Nokomis 100 100 0 — 2 6 4

Brewer 400 000 x — 4 6 1

TENNIS

At Caribou

Caribou (3-2) boys 3, Fort Kent (0-3) 1

Singles: Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Sam Albert 8-1; Devon Ouellette (C) vs. Dylan Hebert 8-7 (match not completed); Brevin Barnes (C) def. Collin Bennett 8-5; Doubles: Logan Levesque-Colby Theriault (FK) def. Abe Bouchard-Cody Martin 8-5; Ari Plante-Nick Staples (C) def. Nate Voisine-Oliver Caron 8-6

Caribou girls (5-0) 4, Fort Kent (1-2) 1

Singles: Sage Dubay (C) def. Anna Albert (FK) 8-2; Livia Bouchard (C) def. Julia Cyr (FK) 8-0; Ashlyn Bouchard (C) def. Mia Voisine (FK) 8-0; Doubles: Mia Theriault-Naomi Cote (C) def. Lacy Pelletier-Gabby Martin (FK) 8-2; Logan Stedt-Shelby Theriault (FK) by Forfeit

At Orono

George Stevens Academy (5-0) boys 5, Orono (5-3) 0

Singles: Robbie Bennett def. Noah Kreutz 8-2; Oliver Lardner def. Tommy Owen 8-3; Elias Lieser def. Adam Henderson 8-4; Doubles: Ben Hallett-Cyrus Blake def. Chris Cost-Kirkpatrick/Colby Pawson 8-6; Tony Politano-Theo Lesko def. Garrison Zhu-Hashim Wise 8-3

Orono girls (5-1) 4, George Stevens Academy (0-5) 1

Singles: Dell Davis-Batt (G) def. Celia Buetens 9-8 (7-5); Brynn Kenney (O) def. Chloe Shehan 8-5; Josie Veilleux (O) def. Ellie McMillan 8-2; Doubles: Brielle Biehn-Grace Langley (O) def. Julia Traub-Marset Nevins 8-3; Molly Booth-Jasmine Chubbuck (O) def. Anna Mitchell-Aden Young 8-3

