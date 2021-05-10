Power is restored to most Central Maine Power customers after an outage affected more than 6,900 customers Monday afternoon.

The majority of outages were in Portland, with 6,688 customers reporting issues as of 4:25 p.m., according to CMP. Overall, 6,926 residents in Cumberland county were reporting outages.

As of 5:45 p.m., 13 customers in Cumberland county and one in Androscoggin county are still waiting for power to be restored.

A blown transformer on Bishop Street in Portland was to blame for the outage, CBS 13 reported.