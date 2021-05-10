A Scarborough High School student has been picked for the annual “Doodle for Google” art contest.

Kelly Dodge, a 12th grader, titled her doodle “Perseverance of Passions.”

She said finding time and energy to do the things she loves during the pandemic has been challenging. The doodle represents her having the strength to do what she’s passionate about during tough times.





Kelly will now compete against 53 other winners for the chance at a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for Scarborough schools.

You can help her win. Voting for winning doodles goes until Friday at 11:59 p.m. PT.

To view Kelly’s doodle, select the “Grades 10-12” button. That will take you to a series of doodles. Scroll down to Maine to click on Kelly’s doodle.