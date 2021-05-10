Castine has begun the process of renaming two islands in the Bagaduce River.

Residents voted Saturday during a town hall to form a committee charged with seeking alternative names for Upper and Lower Negro Islands, which date back at least to the early 1800s.

The vote count was 44 to 33 to pursue the renaming, which could then be decided through a ballot initiative in November.





If the changes are adopted, the town would recommend the new name to the U.S. Geological Survey.

