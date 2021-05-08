BOSTON — Boston’s famous Swan Boats are again offering rides after being sidelined last year because of the pandemic.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey took her family on one of the foot-powered boats Saturday to celebrate their reopening at the Boston Public Garden. Janey called it “a great way to celebrate our recovery from the pandemic.”

“We welcome Bostonians and visitors back to our historic park to enjoy this joyful attraction in keeping with current health guidelines for a safe ride with family and friends,” she said in a statement.





Masks are required on the boats, and passengers are being spaced apart in line and on the vessels.

The Paget family, which has run the iconic Boston tradition since 1877, said last summer was the first time the entire season had been canceled. The oldest boat in the fleet just celebrated its 111th season.

Each Swan Boat weighs 3 tons fully laden and is powered by the driver using a foot-propelled paddle wheel.