Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, Maine’s chief medical examiner, told the governor’s office that he does not wish to be reappointed after his term expires next month, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Flomenbaum has a history of controversy in his career as a medical examiner. Most recently, he received a reprimand from Gov. Janet Mills and an order to take “refresher training” on the state’s policy against harassment following allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior in January 2020, according to the Press Herald.

Flomenbaum was appointed in 2014 by then-Gov. Paul LePage at the recommendation of Mills, who was the attorney general at the time.





In 2016, Flomenbaum, while serving as an outside witness, gave testimony in a Connecticut child manslaughter case that was deemed not credible by a judge. Mills was informed about this at the time. In 2019, Flomenbaum’s testimony in the murder trial of Noah Gaston, a Windham man accused of killing his wife in Windham in 2016, led to the judge granting a mistrial. Gaston was later convicted of murder in a second trial in November 2019.

Attorney General Aaron Frey investigated Flomenbaum in 2019 based on multiple complaints made by Rep. Jeff Evangelos, I-Friendship, including the autopsy of an Appalachian Trail hiker in which Flomenbaum said that the man’s death was partly the result of alcoholism. Flomenbaum later reversed that finding after a Bangor Daily News article cast doubt on it. Evangelos also had concerns about the 2016 child manslaughter case and the 2019 mistrial.

Frey cleared Flomenbaum during that investigation, and said nothing in the investigation shook his confidence in Flomenbaum.