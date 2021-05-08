This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Saturday reported 287 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,138. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,224 on Friday.





One more Mainer has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 795.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 63,750, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 63,463 on Friday.

Of those, 47,202 have been confirmed positive, while 16,548 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 2.14 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 476.31.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,893 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 14.14 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,668), Aroostook (1,710), Cumberland (16,561), Franklin (1,266), Hancock (1,250), Kennebec (5,938), Knox (1,048), Lincoln (949), Oxford (3,381), Penobscot (5,588), Piscataquis (479), Sagadahoc (1,342), Somerset (2,003), Waldo (890), Washington (845) and York (12,832) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Friday, 650,389 Mainers had received a first dose of the vaccine, while 566,421 had received a final dose.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,652,458 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 580,904 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.