Another Mainer has died as health officials on Friday reported 288 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll stands at 794.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 63,463, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 63,175 on Thursday.

Of those, 47,002 have been confirmed positive, while 16,461 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,890 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,607), Aroostook (1,707), Cumberland (16,497), Franklin (1,257), Hancock (1,246), Kennebec (5,916), Knox (1,043), Lincoln (941), Oxford (3,356), Penobscot (5,547), Piscataquis (479), Sagadahoc (1,341), Somerset (1,990), Waldo (887), Washington (842) and York (12,807) counties.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,605,487 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 580,063 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.