Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 318 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 793. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The fraught fight over masking was revived this week when a New Gloucester selectwoman became the latest local official to propose an anti-mask resolution.
The Maine Legislature delayed meetings of the full chambers set for next week after a second lawmaker in a week tested positive for COVID-19.
Push to reopen US-Canada border receives bipartisan support in Senate
Voices on both sides of the political aisle are beginning to push for progress on reopening the border with Canada, as families separated for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic wonder when they can be reunited.
Maine reinstates full work search requirements for unemployment benefits
The agency cited the wide availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and the resurgence of jobs with tourism season on the way.
Municipal group defends ‘due diligence’ in vetting buyer of Hampden waste plant
That comes after reports that Delta Thermo’s CEO mischaracterized his business’ past work and the company listed technical advisers on its website without their knowledge or permission.
Gouldsboro police chief resigns, citing report questioning his credibility
John Shively’s last day is expected to be Friday, marking the latest turmoil in the small police department that has now had three chiefs in five years and will be down to one officer after Shively’s departure.
Ex-Walmart greeter claims he was fired over race and disability
Arnold B. McLean, 57, claims he was fired for missing too many workdays due to allergy attacks because he was stationed in the lawn and garden section.
A former Olympian is transforming Sugarloaf into a mountain biking paradise
Adam Craig will serve as Sugarloaf’s mountain bike race and event sales manager.
We talked to former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman on how he’s adjusting to the NHL
The rookie goaltender, a former University of Maine All-American and Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalist, is happy to have helped the NHL’s Boston Bruins earn a Stanley Cup playoff berth.
2 big bucks stop for a snack in this trail camera photo
These two bucks are sporting massive antlers. And they’re regulars at this snack spot.
In other Maine news …
Mount Washington has a new cat living on its summit
Fire at UMaine’s Fogler Library was arson, university says
Maine university system proposes 2.5 percent tuition hike for next school year
Hartland man charged with robbing and brutally beating woman in car ride
Judge orders mastermind behind state’s most sophisticated pot farm back to prison
State investigation into ‘forever chemical’ contamination expands into 2 more towns