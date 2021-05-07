Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 318 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 793. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The fraught fight over masking was revived this week when a New Gloucester selectwoman became the latest local official to propose an anti-mask resolution.





The Maine Legislature delayed meetings of the full chambers set for next week after a second lawmaker in a week tested positive for COVID-19.

The border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Houlton. Credit: Alexander MacDougall / Houlton Pioneer Times

Voices on both sides of the political aisle are beginning to push for progress on reopening the border with Canada, as families separated for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic wonder when they can be reunited.

A sign from Puritan announcing the company is hiring sits in the middle of Guilford on May 29, 2020. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The agency cited the wide availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and the resurgence of jobs with tourism season on the way.

Robert Van Naarden, center, CEO of Delta Thermo Energy, is seated at a borough council meeting in Muncy, Pennsylvania in 2016. The Pennsylvania company is now in negotiations to purchase the waste plant in Hampden that has been closed since May 2020. Credit: Courtesy of Williamsport Sun-Gazette

That comes after reports that Delta Thermo’s CEO mischaracterized his business’ past work and the company listed technical advisers on its website without their knowledge or permission.

Gouldsboro police chief John Shively. Credit: Courtesy of Gouldsboro Police Department

John Shively’s last day is expected to be Friday, marking the latest turmoil in the small police department that has now had three chiefs in five years and will be down to one officer after Shively’s departure.

An Androscoggin County man who worked at the Auburn Walmart as a greeter has sued the discount giant alleging he was discriminated against on the basis of race and disability. Credit: Charles Krupa / AP

Arnold B. McLean, 57, claims he was fired for missing too many workdays due to allergy attacks because he was stationed in the lawn and garden section.

Former U.S. Olympic mountain biker and Exeter native Adam Craig is now working to promote the sport at Sugarloaf Mountain in western Maine. Part of his job is to spearhead the creation of rugged, natural enduro and downhill race courses on the slope.

Adam Craig will serve as Sugarloaf’s mountain bike race and event sales manager.

In this April 16, 2021, file photo, Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman watches the puck during the second period of the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the New York Islanders in an NHL hockey game in Boston. Credit: Winslow Townson / AP

The rookie goaltender, a former University of Maine All-American and Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalist, is happy to have helped the NHL’s Boston Bruins earn a Stanley Cup playoff berth.

Two handsome bucks visit a field of clover and pose for a trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Rocky Smart

These two bucks are sporting massive antlers. And they’re regulars at this snack spot.

In other Maine news …

Mount Washington has a new cat living on its summit

Fire at UMaine’s Fogler Library was arson, university says

Maine university system proposes 2.5 percent tuition hike for next school year

Hartland man charged with robbing and brutally beating woman in car ride

Judge orders mastermind behind state’s most sophisticated pot farm back to prison

State investigation into ‘forever chemical’ contamination expands into 2 more towns