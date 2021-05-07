Bangor Savings Bank and Camden National Bank have both been named to Forbes annual list of the top 10 banks in America.

This comes after Bangor Savings Bank was ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction for the fourth straight year, earning the establishment the second spot on Forbes list, while Camden National Bank earned the seventh spot on the list, the Portland Press Herald reported.

“This exciting recognition is a testament to our entire team’s hard work and steadfast commitment to delivering a better banking experience for our customers,” said Greg Dufour, president and CEO of Camden National Bank. “In the wake of a complex and challenging year for communities near and far, I’m very proud of how our employees stepped up and worked together, so we could go above and beyond for our customers when they needed us most. Our [resilience] and adaptability has prepared us to navigate 2021 with optimism.”





According to Renee Smyth, the chief experience and marketing officer, the bank saw record high customer satisfaction in 2020.

Bangor Savings Bank CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice did not offer a comment on the Forbes recognition, but had earlier stated that the bank was extremely pleased with the hard work and customer-first approach that earned the bank its customer satisfaction award.

The Forbes list named Great Southern Bank of Springfield, Missouri, to the number one spot.