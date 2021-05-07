SCARBOROUGH — The start of May has ushered in the return of Town & Country FCU’s ‘Local Helping Local’ supports a non-profit-a-day in the month of May initiative. During May, the credit union will again support non-profits in Cumberland and York counties with a contribution to a different non-profit each day based on suggestions posted on Facebook. In 2020, the credit union held a similar initiative that highlighted hundreds of non-profits and contributed funds to 31 non-profits during the month.

“While much of the recent focus has been on getting people vaccinated, we believe this would again be a great opportunity to give our local non-profits their own ‘shot in the arm’, both financially and from an awareness standpoint. It is well-documented that the pandemic has been extremely challenging for many non-profits with the postponement, cancellation and/or restructuring of many fundraising events. We understand the struggles that non-profits continue to face and are committed to supporting the critical contributions that non-profits provide to our communities. The need is significant and our credit union is focused on highlighting the ongoing need of non-profits throughout southern Maine,” explained David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country.

The credit union began soliciting non-profit suggestions on May 1 through its Facebook Page, and selects a different non-profit at random to receive a contribution from the credit union and the person who posted the non-profit suggestion on Facebook. In just the few days since the initiative began, more than 100 non-profits have been highlighted in comments posted and three have already been selected to receive grants.





Jon Paradise, senior vice president communications, marketing and community outreach for the credit union, remarked, “Since we began ‘Local Helping Local’ almost the immediately after the pandemic began in March 2020, Town & Country has been a leader in supporting and highlighting local businesses, organizations and non-profits in Cumberland and York Counties. We are proud of the positive impact we have been able to make in the past year, but know the need continues. From social service-based organizations and food pantries to child-focused organizations and arts-related entities, non-profits contribute so much to not only our communities but to our economy, as well, so it is essential that they are supported so they can recover and thrive and continue play significant roles in our quality of life.”

Unlike many initiatives focused on supporting non-profits, Town & Country’s ‘Local Helping Local’ supports a non-profit-a-day in the month of May does not involve a voting component but is solely based on feedback and suggestions from the general public with daily recipients selected completely at random.

To participate in the “Non-Profit-A-Day in the month of May” initiative, visit Town & Country FCU on Facebook.