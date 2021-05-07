Eastern Maine Development Corporation, in partnership with the Maine Department of Transportation, will be hosting a Zoom webinar about a statewide program specifically designed for women and/or minority-owned businesses that provide transportation construction or related services. The name of the program is called The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program.

The DBE program is designed to remedy ongoing discrimination and the continuing effects of past discrimination in federally-assisted highway, transit, airport, and highway safety financial assistance transportation contracting markets nationwide. As a recipient of federal USDOT funding, MaineDOT is required to develop and administer the DBE Program and certify all DBEs in Maine in compliance with federal regulations.

The webinar, which will be held on Thursday. May 20 at 11 a.m., will discuss the DBE program, how to enroll, the benefits of enrolling in the program, contracting opportunities, and how EMDC can assist state certified DBEs through a Supportive Services program.

Details about the workshop and registration for the event can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcofuyuqT8uHddl8YwRJbBXr1Bx33bpaBc6?fbclid=IwAR2tlj520JTxBpgBhf7PPUJRkFD7-StBDPTrZsGm2XkZI4NeMF_jS457d5w.