CAMDEN — Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, continues to welcome the public back inside with its SoundCheck series of small, safely distanced performances. On Friday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m., Midcoast duo Elsie & Ethan will bring their music to the downtown opera house stage.

Sales of advance-only tickets, $10 via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154, end 3:30 p.m. on show day. Seats for the hour-long concert will be assigned on a first come/first served basis.

Elsie Gawler and Ethan Stokes Tischler perform handcrafted original songs and tunes, as well as traditional Maine and Celtic fiddle tunes, mixing vocal harmonies and multiple instruments. Elsie, a member of the talented Gawler Family (and Childsplay), is a multi-instrumentalist and singer rooted in Maine’s traditional folk music and culture. She recently released her debut solo album, “Sweet As Honey.” Ethan writes and performs contemporary folk music, drawing from American folk, roots and jazz traditions. His singing, songwriting and instrumental musicianship have been featured in eight albums; and he recently released two new singles. As Elsie & Ethan, the pair weaves a sweet tapestry of past, present and hopeful future.

This show is sponsored by the Hawthorn Inn. Doors will open at 7 p.m., safety protocols (masks required) in place. The show also will be livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.