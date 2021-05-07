BANGOR — Everyone remembers one memorable summer nestled within the backdrop of summer camp. The moments of childhood tucked away forever as a magical time in the first bite of chocolate in a crunchy s’more, passing the swim test in the sparkling waters of a lake, the crackling of the fire singing songs around a bonfire, and pushing yourself to reach a scenic view on a challenging hike. With so much uncertainty in the last year, it’s more important than ever that children retain a sense of normalcy around such an important rite of passage. The Bangor Region YMCA is ensuring that every child experiences the best summer ever in our Camp G. Peirce Webber day camp and our Camp Jordan overnight camp programs through the generous support of the Y’s Have A “Hartt’’ Matching Campaign and Y-USA’s 2021 Overnight Camp Inclusion Grant.

Collaborating with longtime Bangor Region YMCA member, Billy Hartt, our Y kicked off a special Have A “Hartt’’ Matching Campaign. With a heart for children, Billy has pledged to donate $50,000 to our Y as long as Bangor Region YMCA CEO, Diane Dickerson, can raise the same amount in the community. “Attending summer camp helps lay the foundation for some of the most formative years in a child’s life”, says Dickerson. “The confidence and skills gained through activities with caring counselors and staff carries a ripple effect throughout life. Our wonderful Billy Hartt knows this and wants to help ensure every child has this amazing camp experience. We are counting on the amazing generosity of people in our wonderful community to help us reach our goal and match Billy’s generous gift. Donors of $1,500 or more will be recognized in the Heroes Hall of Donors with a banner hanging at our Y.” The challenge to match Billy’s goal ends on May 15th.

The Bangor Region YMCA is also proud to be selected by Y-USA as a recipient of the 2021 Overnight Camp Inclusion Grant. This $8,000 grant serves to strengthen policies, practices, and programs to effectively support youth and children, particularly LGBTQ youth, newcomer and immigrant youth, and youth with diverse abilities, faith traditions, and socioeconomic and racial backgrounds. Funds from the grant will be used to increase financial assistance offered to families and to provide an accepting, supportive environment for every camper in our Camp Jordan programs.





To register for either Camp G. Peirce Weber or Camp Jordan, visit http://www.bangory.org. For more information, contact Jayci Fournier, Camp G. Peirce Weber director at jfournier@bangory.org or 207-941-2808 and Steve Heiny, Camp Jordan director, at sheiny@bangory.org or 207-944-4532.



The Bangor Region YMCA is a community leader in supporting children, adults and families in their lifelong quest for physical, emotional and social wellness