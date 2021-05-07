LEWISTON — In commemoration of the month of May, which is dedicated to the Blessed Mother, the Knights of Columbus are inviting all interested faithful in gathering for a special Mass on Wednesday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston. The Mass is being hosted by the Knights of Columbus of Prince of Peace Parish that consists of local councils from four communities (#106, #10019, #12652 in Lewiston; #13181 in Sabattus; #2358 in Lisbon; and #8742 Auburn).

“We will celebrate many different days, including Mother’s Day and the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord,” said Normand Bisson of Council #12652 who also serves as membership director for the Maine State Council of the Knights of Columbus. “The Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Johnson Sacreties, who is chaplain of the councils of Prince of Peace Parish, and Fr. Aaron Damboise, who is the state chaplain for the Knights of Columbus.”

For those who are unable to attend in person, the Mass will be livestreamed on the Prince of Peace website at www.princeofpeace.me, the parish Facebook page (www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME), and the parish YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/channel/UCAkgnGjIZqdxEKC7NMk4I1A?view_as=subscriber).





Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9, and the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord is on Thursday, May 13. With the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord, we celebrate Christ’s bodily ascension into heaven, which occurred in the presence of his apostles. The Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord occurs 40 days after Christ’s resurrection and is the important, final piece of the paschal mystery, which began with Christ’s passion and death. Because Christ ascended, we, as members of the Body of Christ, also look forward to ascending into heaven after our bodily resurrection.

For more information about the Mass on May 12, call Prince of Peace Parish at 207-777-1200.