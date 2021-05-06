Former University of Maine basketball star Blanca Millan was hoping to make her WNBA debut for the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night in an exhibition game against the Atlanta Dream.

Millan instead was waived by the Mystics earlier in the day.

The 6-foot-1 guard, who signed a free-agent training camp contract with the Mystics on April 18, can look to sign with another team or seek an opportunity to play overseas.





Millan was attempting to become the third Black Bear to play in the 25-year-old WNBA, following Cindy Blodgett and Jamie Cassidy.

Millan could have returned to UMaine for a sixth season by virtue of the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility waiver, but she decided to start a pro career instead.

The Spaniard concluded her career as UMaine’s No. 5 scorer with 1,974 points. She ranks second in steals with 324 and third with 216 3-point field goals.

She enjoyed her best season last winter coming off knee surgery that limited her to just six games during the 2019-20 campaign.

Millan averaged 21.4 points and 2.9 steals last season to rank 15th nationally in both categories. She also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists while becoming the first player in America East history to twice be named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

The three-time America East First Team and All-Defensive Team selection was recently named the 2021 World Exposure Report International Player of the Year. She had been a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award.