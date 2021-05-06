BANGOR — The Downtown Bangor Partnership Beautification Committee and the Adopt-a-Garden program is planning their seventh annual Big Dig Saturday, May 8 to Saturday, May 15. The community involvement program allows individuals, families, businesses and groups of all sizes to adopt and plant garden spaces throughout Downtown Bangor.

It is a true community effort with The City of Bangor delivering mulch and watering throughout the season, privately owned companies sponsoring materials and around 100 volunteers lending a hand to transform Downtown Bangor. This year, property owners J.B. Brown sponsored the Big Dig program making it possible for the Downtown Bangor Partnership to purchase soil and materials to aid gardeners in planting their plots. This year 150 sites have been adopted.

The Adopt-a-Garden program encourages people to get involved and be a part of the renaissance of art, culture, and beauty happening in Downtown Bangor. Participants choose a space downtown and design, plant, and maintain a garden in that space for that season. Volunteers are responsible for purchasing flowers and caring for their adopted space throughout the growing season. For individuals, groups, or businesses who wish to help but cannot commit for the season, donations and single day volunteers are also welcomed.





Annette S. Dodd, chair of the Beautification Committee and co-owner of the Rock & Art Shop in Downtown Bangor, believes that the gardens will make for a better shopping experience for customers: “Our customers come to Downtown Bangor not only for the unique stores and restaurants, but for the experience of being downtown. The more beautiful downtown is, the more customers will enjoy their experience and return.”

Questions about the program may be addressed to Betsy Lundy, executive director of the Downtown Bangor Partnership, at 207-922-2451 or betsy@downtownbangor.com . More information on this year’s Big Dig available at https://fb.me/e/11Wz6mRSc . You can find out more about Adopt-a-Garden by visiting https://downtownbangor.com/adopt-a-garden-2021/

Thank you to our sponsors.