HALLOWELL –- The Maine Tourism Association is proud to announce that this year’s inductee into the Association’s Hall of Fame is Chris Fogg. Fogg was inducted posthumously as he passed away unexpectedly last September.

MTA’s Hall of Fame was created to recognize outstanding individuals who through their leadership, dedication, and professionalism have made significant and sustained contributions to the tourism industry in Maine. Every year one member of the Association is chosen to be inducted at MTA’s annual meeting. This year’s meeting was held virtually on May 3 as part of the Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

Fogg served as the CEO of MTA for five years and was the executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. Prior to that he worked for the State Chamber of Commerce in Vermont.





“Chris was a hard-working, positive, and enthusiastic champion of the industry,” said Tony Cameron, CEO of the Maine Tourism Association. “He was an exceptional leader, mentor, and friend; and we are honored to have him in our Hall of Fame.”

A video tribute to Chris was produced by Sutherland Weston with family, friends, and colleagues sharing their recollections of him.

MTA’s annual meeting also included the election of new board members Brian Bickford, executive director of the Maine State Golf Association, and Curt Dale Clark, artistic director of the Maine State Music Theatre. Rick Martin of the Olympia Companies takes over duties as the chairman of the board for the next two years. He replaces Rick Snow of Snow Enterprises, LLC, who served for the past two years.



The Maine Tourism Association is the state’s largest advocate for all tourism-related businesses. Incorporated in 1922, MTA members include lodging, camps, restaurants, campgrounds, retail, outdoor recreation, guides, tour operators, amusements, and cultural and historical attractions. MTA also operates the seven State Visitor Information Centers from Kittery to Calais, and annually produces the state’s official travel planner, Maine Invites You.