BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A Massachusetts newspaper company is selling its three Vermont newspapers and a magazine, the company announced Tuesday.

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts-based New England Newspapers Inc., announced it was selling the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner, the Manchester Journal and UpCountry Magazine to Vermont News and Media, which was formed by Paul Belogour, of Brattleboro.

“Paul Belogour is an impressive software entrepreneur, and over the past several years Paul has also made major investments in the Brattleboro/Guilford area,” said Hans Morris, the chairman of New England Newspapers.





Among Belogour’s investments are the Vermont Innovation Box, which will sponsor other entrepreneurs to develop products and technology that support Vermont agriculture.

“He clearly has the love of quality local journalism, and the skills and resources to ensure the essential role of the Reformer, the Banner and the Journal will thrive in these communities,” Morris said.

Vermont News and Media, LLC, will hire all of the New England Newspapers Inc.’s current Vermont employees.

New England Newspapers President Fredric Rutberg said the sale of the Vermont publications will allow the company “to devote all of our energy and resources to The Berkshire Eagle.”