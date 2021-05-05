PORTLAND – Starting on Thursday, May 6, Northern Light Pharmacy, located in the medical office building on Northern Light Mercy Hospital’s campus on Fore River Parkway, will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis. The pharmacy is offering these walk-in vaccinations on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mercy Hospital has also announced updates to its COVID-19 vaccination program at the Portland Expo. Beginning next week, the Portland Expo vaccination clinic will transition to accepting walk-ins on Wednesdays and Fridays. Previously, it was open to walk-ins Tuesday through Friday. This change is being made to reflect the changes in demand for vaccinations overall and volume at the Expo clinic, which was designed to be a mass vaccination site.

To date, the clinic at the Expo has provided over 35,000 vaccine doses. Northern Light Mercy Hospital remains committed to working with the state and local communities as the vaccination process moves forward, including reaching out directly to schools to provide vaccinations to eligible students.

For more information, contact Ed Gilman at 207-657-9363 or gilmane@northernlight.org.