SKOWHEGAN – In a challenging year for nonprofit fundraisers hampered by the economic consequences and gathering limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Good Crust is offering a unique alternative to fundraising campaigns. Through its Raising Dough program, The Good Crust provides its artisanal, 100 percent Maine grain pizza dough as a fundraising appeal and advises non-profits as they establish online orders, promote their organization and plan contactless deliveries.

As an active volunteer and experienced event planner for local causes, The Good Crust’s founder and CEO Heather Kerner is familiar with the herculean organizational demands of fundraisers. While the power of supporters and beneficiaries breaking bread at a fundraising supper is unmistakable, the logistics of preparing food and cleaning dishes for a crowd are cumbersome. Moreover, current health and safety guidelines prevent such gatherings. As a remote alternative to food-oriented fundraising appeals, Kerner’s Raising Dough program offers individual pizza dough balls and ready-made pizza kits that can be ordered, delivered and enjoyed safely.

Importantly, Raising Dough’s positive local impact aligns with nonprofits’ missions and goals. All dough ingredients are sourced from Maine Grains, and many bakers at The Good Crust are apprentices from vocational programs in area high schools. Versatile to make nonprofits’ fundraising campaigns stand out, the dough makes show-stopping garlic knots, fried dough, focaccia, bialys, flatbreads and pizzas. The dough is offered at a discount so nonprofits can generate sustainable 50% margins; the first Raising Dough fundraising customer raised $800 with just two hours of volunteer labor.





“My personal preference for fundraising campaigns is for those that feature local products and goods – why should we purchase wrapping paper made far away when we can support local farmers and businesses?” explains Kerner. “We all benefit when locally-produced food is purchased, showcased, and appreciated.”

As valuable as the product is the mentorship Kerner provides to organizers on planning remote fundraising campaigns. Her knowledge of technology platforms for collecting orders and processing payments, as well as her logistical expertise in profitable uses of the dough and planning drive-through deliveries, boost the campaign’s success.

“The Raising Dough program gave us the visibility we have been missing for the past year. Thanks to Heather’s willingness to pay it forward with computer assistance, the process was much simpler,” explains Cricket Blouin, board member of the Readfield Union Meeting House. “This was a brand-new idea and was much less effort- and time-consuming. We are hoping to do it again this fall.”

When planning an event, contacting The Good Crust about ordering dough balls or pizza kits two or three weeks in advance is ideal. The dough is available for pick up in Skowhegan. Interested nonprofits, school sports teams, and festival organizers are encouraged to visit www.raisingdoughmaine.com where they can find product details, pricing structures, and event ideas.