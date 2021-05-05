AUGUSTA – Maine’s community colleges will be holding a series of commencement ceremonies over the next several weeks.

Joy, success and persistence are the running themes of this year’s commencement ceremonies at Maine’s community colleges. Over the next several weeks, six of the seven colleges are holding virtual ceremonies, while York County Community College is holding an in-person ceremony.

“The graduates this year have shown tremendous effort and resilience. We are so proud of them and all they have accomplished,” said Maine Community College System President David Daigler.





The commencement ceremonies will be held on:

May 7: Eastern Maine Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony airing at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

May 8: Northern Maine Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony airing at 10 a.m. on the college's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

May 14: Washington County Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony airing at 11 a.m. on the WCCC website.

May 14: York County Community College will hold a graduates-only, in-person commencement ceremony at the Sanford Performing Arts Center on May 14th at 6 p.m.. The event will be live streamed for family, friends and the community.

May 15: Kennebec Valley Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony airing at 10 a.m. on the KVCC website. Commencement speakers include Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

May 16: Southern Maine Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on May 16, airing at 11 a.m. on the SMCC website. Alumnus Quang Nguyen, a business entrepreneur and financial advisor, will be the featured speaker.

May: Central Maine Community College will create a pre-recorded virtual commencement ceremony, and distribute it to students and post online in late May.

Additional information about each ceremony, including student speakers, is available from the colleges.