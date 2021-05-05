Bucksport High School Class of 2021 honor parts

Valedictorian, Addie Morrison, daughter of Matthew and Emily Morrison of Orland is graduating with a GPA of 102.04 over her four years at Bucksport High School. Addie plans on attending Middlebury College in the fall where she will major in Neuroscience.

Addie has demonstrated her academic excellence by earning the following awards: PVC All-Academic Award for soccer and track, the George Eastman Young Leaders Award, Dartmouth College Book Award, Student of the Month, the MPA Principal’s Award, and Outstanding Achievement in German, Anatomy and Physiology and AP English Literature and Composition. Addie also attended the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Foundation Conference. Her extracurricular activities include indoor and outdoor track, varsity girls soccer, National Honor Society, Outing Club,and band.





Addie’s favorite quote is, “Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.” – Rob Siltanen

Addie Morrison

Salutatorian, Sara Boss, daughter of Peter and Karin Bos of Bucksport, is graduating with a GPA of 99.63 over her four years at Bucksport High School. Sara plans on attending Maine Maritime Academy in the fall where she will major in international business and logistics.

Sara has demonstrated her academic excellence by earning the following awards: Bausch & Lomb Science Award, Student of the Month, Highest GPA awards and Academic Excellence awards. Her high school activities include: unified basketball, varsity girls basketball, outdoor track, math team and National Honor Society.

Sara’s favorite quote is, “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” – Steve Jobs

Sara Boss

First Honors Essayist, Madison Frazier, daughter of Shaun and Kim Frazier of Bucksport, is graduating with a GPA of 98.74 over her four years at Bucksport High School. Madison plans on attending University of Maine at Augusta where she will major in dental hygiene.

Madison has demonstrated her excellence by earning the following awards: Student of the Month, Perfect Attendance, Academic Excellence in Conceptual Physics, Modern U.S. History, Honors Lab Chemistry and Psychology. Madison also earned the Penobscot Valley Athlete award, Williams College Book award and the Fredrick Douglas Susan B Anthony award. Her high school activities include varsity girls soccer, varsity girls basketball, unified basketball, varsity girls softball, math team and National Honor Society.

Madison’s favorite quote is, “Nothing worth having comes easy.” – Theodore Roosevelt

Madison Frazier

Second Honors Essayist, Madison Carter, daughter of Christopher and Mary Ellen Carter of Bucksport is graduating with a GPA of 98.73 over her four years at Bucksport High School. Madison plans on attending Eastern Maine Community College in the fall to major in liberal studies.

She has demonstrated her academic excellence by earning the following awards: Highest GPA award in Math, Most Improved in A.P. English Literature and Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Math and Science. Her high school activities include band, robotics, Writing Club, GSA, One Act, outdoor track, jazz band, cross country and National Honor Society.

Madison’s favorite quote is, “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.” – Maya Angelou.

Madison Carter