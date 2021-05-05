PORTLAND — An organization that provides non-clinical, community-based education and support throughout pregnancy and the early years of parenting has hired its first executive director.

Kate McCarthy joins co-founders Leah Deragon and Emily Murray to lead Birth Roots, first established in Portland 17 years ago.

Before her work with Birth Roots, McCarthy was executive director for the World Affairs Council of Maine. A graduate of Colby College and the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine, McCarthy has been working in the non-profit sector in Maine for the past 14 years.





Her experience as a new mother attending Birth Roots community classes and events is what inspired her to join the organization.

“This organization holds safe a person making the disorienting and revolutionary transition into parenthood. It helps us to build the foundation — both in community and in self-confidence — that we need to care for ourselves and our children. As my eldest son approaches the age of seven, I still consider the relationships I formed through Birth Roots as essential to my family’s well-being. Suffice it to say, I am thrilled by the opportunity to join the Birth Roots team as its first executive director,” McCarthy said.

In March, Birth Roots completed the organization’s largest ever fundraising campaign, raising $100,000 to make up for a loss from fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds ensure that Birth Roots can continue its pursuit of two important organizational goals: to serve and represent a population that is reflective of its community, including parents in BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, single-parent, and economically under-represented households, and to expand partnerships with businesses and organizations committed to creating healthier Maine communities.