BIDDEFORD — Good Shepherd Parish (Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco; St. Joseph Church, Biddeford; St. Margaret Church, Old Orchard Beach; St. Philip Church, Lyman; St. Brendan Chapel, Biddeford Pool) hopes that a baby bottle drive will help local pregnancy resource centers and allow future mothers to understand the humanity of the unborn and choose life over abortion.

The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a baby bottle drive for parishioners and community members in which participants will collect loose change and paper money between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day to stuff in baby bottles that can be returned to any parish church on the weekend of June 19-20.

Baby bottles will be available for all to pick up before, during, and after weekend Masses at parish churches this weekend (May 8-9) and throughout the six weeks of the initiative. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Alpha Pregnancy Resource Center in Sanford and ABBA in Portland.





For over 25 years, the Alpha Pregnancy Resource Center, located on Washington Street in Sanford, has offered a safe and confidential haven to those facing an unplanned pregnancy. The center is committed to serving all clients in a caring manner regardless of age, race, income, religion, nationality, or disability. ABBA, located on Forest Avenue in Portland, is a medical certified women’s pregnancy resource center in the state of Maine offering pregnancy testing, obstetrical ultrasounds, STD testing and treatment, consultations, and women’s health education. The centers offer services free and confidentially.

The baby bottle drive is one of the many ways in which councils of the Knights of Columbus contribute and support this cause. Since 2009, ultrasound initiatives have allowed the Knights of Columbus across the country to purchase over 1000 ultrasound machines at a cost of over $50 million. The machines have been placed in pro-life pregnancy care centers in all 50 states, including several centers in Maine like First Step Pregnancy Resource Center in Bangor, ABBA in Portland, Hope House in Lewiston, Alpha Resource Center in Sanford, and Care Net pregnancy centers in Brunswick and Rockland.

For more information about the baby bottle drive at Good Shepherd Parish, call Guy at 207-205-4271 or Dennis at 207-286-6101.