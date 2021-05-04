Maine Audubon is pleased to announce a very special event for this fall. In place of our annual Nature of Craft Show, we are inviting plein air painters to be inspired by nature at our sanctuaries and create art outdoors to engage visitors in the artistic process. Juried artists will paint at the eight Maine Audubon sanctuaries from Sept. 9-12 with an auction Sept. 24-25. Maine Audubon has a long and rich history of supporting and working with artists who draw on nature for creative inspiration, and the public is encouraged to visit the sanctuaries to observe the artists at work.

Maine Audubon invites artists to apply now for Brush with Nature. For details and to apply, visit: maineaudubon.org/brushwithnature.

Who: Open to all full-time and part-time residents of Maine.





Medium: Open to all mediums as long as they can safely be used at a wildlife sanctuary. Artists working in watercolors and pastels must provide a mat; no frames are permitted.

Artwork Size: Maximum 48″ x 48″

Benefit: Participating artists donate 50, 75 or 100 percent of the selling price of the art to Maine Audubon. The proceeds fund Maine Audubon’s education, conservation, and advocacy programs.



Jurors (as of 5/3/21) include Jane Bianco, curator, Farnsworth Art Museum, and Scott Kelley, artist.

Location: Art creation will take place Sept. 9-12 at the eight Maine Audubon sanctuaries. Visit maineaudubon.org/visit for information about each one, including directions, descriptions of the habitat, flora, and fauna, and an aerial tour.