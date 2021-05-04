JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – The following local residents have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework:

* Maria Francisco of Bangor has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business.

* Roberto Zavaleta of Bangor has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions.

* Joseph Pierce of Hermon has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Teachers College.