Raise a Cup Sweepstakes will recognize healthcare workers throughout Maine

National Nurses Day is Thursday, May 6 and local Dunkin’ franchisees will thank nurses and healthcare professionals by offering them a free medium hot or iced coffee this Thursday, May 6.

From the very start of the pandemic, Dunkin’ and its franchisees have offered their support and gratitude to healthcare professionals nationwide. In honor of National Nurses Day, the brand is once again showing its appreciation for these heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe.





On Thursday Dunkin’ will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide and show their work ID. No purchase is necessary, and the free coffee offer is available for drive-thru and in-store orders only.

There is a limit of one free coffee per guest. The free coffee offer excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew coffees. Dairy alternatives, cold foam, flavors and espresso shots may be additional. The offer is not valid on mobile orders. Participation may vary, while supplies last. Offer valid on May 6 only.

Dunkin’ is also giving the local community the chance to recognize nurses and healthcare professionals who run on Dunkin’ with the chance to win a grand prize of $1,000, Free Coffee for a Year** and $10 gift cards for their co-professionals as part of the Raise a Cup to Nurses and Healthcare Professionals Sweepstakes. From May 3-30, in a random weekly drawing, Dunkin’ will award both winning nominators and Healthcare Hero nominees with a $25 Dunkin’ Gift Card.

On National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ will award 10 nominated nurses or healthcare professionals in eastern Maine with Free Coffee for a Year.

People living in Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo and Washington counties in Maine can nominate a deserving Healthcare Hero who runs on Dunkin’ by clicking here. No purchase necessary. Void outside eligibility area and where prohibited.

Entrants must be legal U.S. residents of the eligibility area, who are 18+ w/ web enabled mobile device as of 5/2/21. Nominees must be a nurse or healthcare professional, who are legal U.S. residents of the Eligibility Area, 18+. Starts on 5/3/21 at 12:00 a.m. ET; ends 5/30/21 at 11:59 p.m. ET (w/ 5 Entry Periods). For Official Rules and Entry Period Dates, visit: www.dunkinpromotion.com/Bangor. Sponsor: Dunkin’ Brands, Inc.

**Free Coffee for a Year prize fulfilled in Dunkin’ Gift Cards in the amount of $598.