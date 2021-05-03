Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Oppose DC statehood

The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure recently that would grant statehood to a renamed Washington, Douglass Commonwealth. This new 51st state would receive one House representative and two U.S. senators.

However, this arguably unconstitutional bill would ignore the 23rd Amendment and undermine the very reason our founding fathers established D.C. as an independent federal district free from the influence of any one state.





We must protect our constitutional safeguards on federal power. Please let our elected representatives know the importance of our Constitution for the well being of our country.

Rob Poissant

Gorham

Local support for a federal climate solution

Local volunteers are approaching Maine towns and cities to approve a resolution asking Congress to support a carbon cash back bill. This charges a fee for fossil fuels at the well or mine, and returns that money to every American citizen in the form of a monthly dividend check. This would increase the price of fossil fuels and incentivize the shift to renewable energy.

Congress has struggled to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but this approach could reduce our carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent within just five years!

Some common misconceptions: First, this is not income distribution. This fee is a pollution penalty, to pay for the true, hidden cost of fossil fuels, including the cost of the resulting greenhouse gases and the terribly expensive weather catastrophes they cause. Secondly, we can trust the government to collect this money and return it to every American. This carbon fee money would be placed in a trust fund for American citizens, and Congress has the ability to set up safeguards to ensure that no one could mess with this money.

The Carbon Cash Back approach would work better than any other approach currently being considered to reduce climate change. And importantly, this is a market-based approach that does not keep our money, which should make it acceptable to Republicans.

Delay puts our children at risk. If we want this effective approach, we have to tell our city council and federal representatives to support it.

Richard Thomas

Waterville

King wrong on PRO Act

As the owner of a merit shop construction company that participates and encourages open competition and free enterprise all over Maine, I am deeply disturbed by Sen. Angus King’s support of the PRO Act. Currently, under consideration in Washington, the PRO Act would completely undermine the construction industry in Maine.

It strips away a worker’s free choice in union elections and removes “secondary boycott” protections that have been a cornerstone of fair negotiation practices for decades. At our company, we work very hard to ensure our employees are treated fairly and with dignity. We pay our workers far above minimum wage and offer the best benefits that we can. We make sure our workplace is safe and open to anyone willing to put in a rewarding day’s work.

The PRO Act attempts to draw battle lines between workers and management apparently for the joy and profit of special interests that don’t know the first thing about running a business. As Maine continues to work its way out of a rough year of lockdowns due to a pandemic, this bill would make that job so much harder.

The PRO Act is completely unnecessary. I think it is a power grab, pure and simple. Sen. King has an opportunity to support Maine workers in the construction industry by reversing course on the PRO Act. For Maine’s sake, I hope he makes the right choice.

Jason Stutheit

Brooks