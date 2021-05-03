Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to mid-50s from north to south, with sunny or partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 231 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 789. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Only 1 in 5 Mainers below the age of 40 is vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC. That comes as Maine has seen two people in their 20s die from the virus in recent days.





In this March 3, 2021, file photo, senior citizens leave a COVID-19 vaccination site operated by Maine Health in the site of a former department store in Sanford. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine is moving into a more relaxed phase of vaccinations as clinics see dwindling interest in rigid appointments.

Hancock County Treasurer Michael Boucher Credit: Courtesy of Michael Boucher

Hancock County’s current treasurer, Michael Boucher, had no finance management experience when he was elected as a write-in candidate in 2018. When he started the job, he told county commissioners — who oversee the county budget — that he was willing to be trained in the basics of the job. But hiss efforts to learn on the job have since come to a halt.

Robert Van Naarden, center, CEO of Delta Thermo Energy, is seated at a borough council meeting in Muncy, Pennsylvania in 2016. Delta Thermo Energy was proposing a waste-to-energy facility in the area at the time. The Pennsylvania company is now in negotiations to purchase the waste plant in Hampden that has been closed since May 2020. Credit: Courtesy of Williamsport Sun-Gazette

Delta Thermo Energy CEO Rob Van Naarden said his company owned and ran waste processing plants near Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic City, New Jersey. But no records about an operation in or near Williamsport exist, and the Atlantic City operation was a small-scale pilot project.

Conservation Law Professor Marilyn Epp (middle) shows students Jack Maloney and Phil Mills how to create, prep and set the molds at a crime scene. Credit: Courtesy of the University of Maine at Fort Kent

Rather than leaving students on their own to find on-the-job training, colleges and employers are creating those opportunities for students.

Daffodils are seen around Rainbow’s End Cemetery, a natural burial ground located on Mill Creek Road in Orrington. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

In Maine and beyond, there is a growing movement for more sustainable funerals, burials and cremations, but social stigmas and outdated policies still must be overcome.

Daffodils bloom near the Belfast Boathouse. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Daffodils have been popping up just about everywhere in the city of Belfast — from gardens to highway embankments, from parks to roads to the side of the Belfast Rail Trail. That didn’t happen by chance.

A huge cruise ship dwarfs Spring Point Ledge Light as it enters Portland Harbor in September 2019. Large, lucrative cruise ships are not expected to return to Maine this year. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Maine lost an estimated $30 million or more in docking fees and on-shore tourist spending in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the entire season.

This render of the Madawaska-Edmundston international bridge depicts the crossing from the Canadian side of the border. The render was produced by design firm HNTB out of Westbrook. Credit: Courtesy of NBDTI

Building Maine’s longest international bridge through one of the state’s iciest rivers would have been a complicated project in any year. But the pandemic has made it a logistical obstacle course.

What kind of cat is this? A reader in Alabama sent in the photo, and is stumped as to what species this could be. Credit: Courtesy of Rusty Fondren

Some readers pegged these are domesticated felines, but others think they glimpse a more exotic or wild feline stalking about.

In other Maine news …

Trial of man charged in 2020 killing outside Bangor nightclub will likely go to jury Monday

Secret Service agent dies training at Bush compound in Maine

Maine Capitol Police chief retires after uproar over social media posts

Missing Rockland man identified as person found in Owls Head wetlands

Maine seaweed growers to break state records this spring

UMaine launches campaign to keep food out of landfills