Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to mid-50s from north to south, with sunny or partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 231 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 789. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Only 1 in 5 Mainers below the age of 40 is vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC. That comes as Maine has seen two people in their 20s die from the virus in recent days.
Maine makes quick shift to walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Maine is moving into a more relaxed phase of vaccinations as clinics see dwindling interest in rigid appointments.
Hancock County’s treasurer with no finance experience has refused on-the-job training
Hancock County’s current treasurer, Michael Boucher, had no finance management experience when he was elected as a write-in candidate in 2018. When he started the job, he told county commissioners — who oversee the county budget — that he was willing to be trained in the basics of the job. But hiss efforts to learn on the job have since come to a halt.
Prospective Hampden waste plant buyer again mischaracterizes past work
Delta Thermo Energy CEO Rob Van Naarden said his company owned and ran waste processing plants near Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic City, New Jersey. But no records about an operation in or near Williamsport exist, and the Atlantic City operation was a small-scale pilot project.
Colleges and businesses are working together to keep graduates in Aroostook County
Rather than leaving students on their own to find on-the-job training, colleges and employers are creating those opportunities for students.
If you care about the planet, decide what to do with your body when you die
In Maine and beyond, there is a growing movement for more sustainable funerals, burials and cremations, but social stigmas and outdated policies still must be overcome.
Belfast gardeners join forces to plant a million daffodils in the city
Daffodils have been popping up just about everywhere in the city of Belfast — from gardens to highway embankments, from parks to roads to the side of the Belfast Rail Trail. That didn’t happen by chance.
The return of small cruise ships won’t replace lost tourist dollars in Maine
Maine lost an estimated $30 million or more in docking fees and on-shore tourist spending in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the entire season.
COVID-19 and international construction rules complicate already challenging Madawaska bridge project
Building Maine’s longest international bridge through one of the state’s iciest rivers would have been a complicated project in any year. But the pandemic has made it a logistical obstacle course.
Here’s what you thought were the identities of 2 mystery cats
Some readers pegged these are domesticated felines, but others think they glimpse a more exotic or wild feline stalking about.
In other Maine news …
Trial of man charged in 2020 killing outside Bangor nightclub will likely go to jury Monday
Secret Service agent dies training at Bush compound in Maine
Maine Capitol Police chief retires after uproar over social media posts
Missing Rockland man identified as person found in Owls Head wetlands
Maine seaweed growers to break state records this spring