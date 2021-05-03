By Kim Brawn, Thompson Free Library

If you’ve been in close proximity to the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft recently, you’ve seen the large white tent outside. No, it’s not for “Wedding Crashers 2” or a destination wedding, it’s our new spring and summer event tent made possible by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund (thanks to those of you who donated through your taxes!). Let’s put it to good use!

TFL’s Philosophy Circle will meet in person under the tent at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7 to discuss American novelist, short story writer and essayist Flannery O’Conner, known for her sardonic Southern Gothic style. Maybe you caught the PBS “American Masters” documentary, are already a fan, or want to find how she and her work tie into philosophy, you’re welcome to attend.





The TFL Book Sale is back by popular demand! This modified version will be held May 13-15 in the downstairs meeting room. Please enter through the side door (by the outside book drop) and leave through the downstairs exit (onto the sidewalk). Thursday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be by appointment only. The rest of Thursday (1-5 p.m.), Friday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) are first come, first serve. We are limiting it to two groups at a time. Email nbgrantme@gmail.com or call the library to schedule an appointment.

Interested in block printing? TFL alumna Greta Schroeder shares her passion for this versatile craft on Thursday, May 13 at 1:30 p.m. online via Zoom. Block Printing 101 will cover finding inspiration, drawing and transferring an image, carving a block, printing on fabric, and designing repeating patterns. Ink is available at the library. You will also need: a potato for your block, a sharp knife, a sponge for applying the ink, and some fabric or paper to print on. Feel free to just watch and pick up the basics or participate by creating a simple block print and pattern of your own. Contact the library for Zoom link or find it on Facebook or Instagram.

TFL’s Reading Group reconvenes in person under the big top on Thursday, May 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel “The Ocean at the End of the Lane” that has been described as “a stirring, terrifying, and elegiac fable as delicate as a butterfly’s wing and as menacing as a knife in the dark.” Come join the lively discussion! Books are available at TFL.

If you love hiking and waterfalls, you won’t want to miss Greg Westrich’s appearance on Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m. under the tent to talk about his book “Hiking Waterfalls Maine: A Guide to the State’s Best Waterfall Hikes.” Greg, who lives in Glenburn, has written seven Falcon hiking guides. Catch his expertise and insights and find new trails to explore. Space is limited. Contact the library or follow the Facebook link to preregister.

Maine author Sandy Neily (https://www.authorsandraneily.com) revisits TFL, this time under the tent, on Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. to give us the inside scoop on her latest book “Deadly Turn.” “My page-turner goal is to take people on a deep, deep field trip into the Maine woods in a way they cannot put the book down or look away. I want readers to lean into the full ride of the novel, even as it lurches toward looming loss,” says Sandy.

From an Amazon review: “Ms. Neily has done it again… another fast-moving mystery grounded in both gritty and endearing truths of human behavior, based in the Maine’s north woods that she clearly knows so well, starring her gutsy, no-frills protagonist, Cassandra Patton Conover and her canine sidekick Pock…Neily weaves in plenty of personal insights on the political and economic realities behind subjects as diverse as predator control, wind power projects, industrial forest management, stream ecology, Maine sporting camps and more! Loved every minute of it!” Space is limited. Contact TFL or follow the Facebook link to preregister.

A Cricut has landed at TFL. It’s a machine that can cut, draw and emboss a wide variety of materials to make cards, wall art, customized mugs, T-shirts, etc. Details are available at the library and Cricut has easy-to-follow YouTube videos to help you get started. Our STEAM Guide Alicia Millette is the Cricut Queen and, whenever possible, can answer questions and offer assistance in your creative pursuits. We have white & colored card stock and patterned paper on hand for 20 cents/each. Imagine a card for less than $1!

We are wizards who can adapt inside, online and now outside. This May brings a marvelous mix of fresh ideas and familiar favorites to TFL. We hope our tent serves as a wonderful backdrop to enjoy engaging and diverse programming.

Please note: masks and physical distancing are required for all indoor and outdoor library activities.



TFL is open to the public Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit our website (https://www.thompson.lib.me.us), Facebook page or contact us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or 207/564-3350. Find us on Instagram @tf_library.